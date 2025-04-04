Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.71 Million in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Grindr at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Grindr by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,005 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 219.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grindr by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grindr during the third quarter valued at $365,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grindr alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 577,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,882. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,173 shares of company stock worth $187,729 over the last 90 days. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grindr Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:GRND opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.30. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRND shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Grindr

Grindr Profile

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.