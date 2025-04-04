Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,671 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 40,021 shares during the quarter. Tapestry accounts for approximately 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,792.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

