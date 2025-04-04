Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 646,599 EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 646,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of EVgo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVGO. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 95,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,312.26. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVGO opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

