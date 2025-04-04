Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 42,818 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.27% of Oxford Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,022 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 553,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $860.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.01. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 47.02%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

