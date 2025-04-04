Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,568,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $4,973,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,374 shares in the company, valued at $168,826,041.72. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $273,602.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,116.16. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,720 shares of company stock valued at $20,616,369 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 15.8 %

NYSE WSM opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $173.77.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $226.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

