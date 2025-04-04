Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 10,817 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGI opened at $71.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.02. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $709,816.80. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.14.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

