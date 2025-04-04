Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 13.2 %

KTB stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Report on KTB

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.