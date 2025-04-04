Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 9.9 %
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
