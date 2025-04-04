Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $89.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com raised Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

