L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.69.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $209.71 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.03. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

