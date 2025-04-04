Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,699,614.88. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 1,981,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,431. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.23 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $35.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

