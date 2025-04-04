KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KORE Group stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Vectors Research Management LLC owned about 0.20% of KORE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group Stock Performance

NYSE KORE opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.