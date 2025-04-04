KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $102.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

