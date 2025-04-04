Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.30 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116.79 ($1.53), with a volume of 3110598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.80 ($1.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83. The stock has a market cap of £504.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Kier Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 16,310 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,061.30 ($26,285.77). Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

