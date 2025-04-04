Kidder Stephen W Sells 4,555 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 2.1% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $98.24 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $93.64 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

