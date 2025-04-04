Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Intel were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after buying an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.