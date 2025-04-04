Kidder Stephen W Has $3.01 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $151.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

