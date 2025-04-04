Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.23 and traded as high as C$45.37. Keyera shares last traded at C$45.21, with a volume of 1,547,835 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

