KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $16.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 3509644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

