Kevin Mclain Sells 4,799 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $554,572.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,548.16. This represents a 28.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $117.46 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $120.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

