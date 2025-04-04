Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) versus Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Financial Review

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Kering has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kering and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 3 4 0 1 1.88 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kering and Tian Ruixiang”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $18.61 billion 1.30 $1.23 billion N/A N/A Tian Ruixiang $3.22 million 0.27 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Kering beats Tian Ruixiang on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance. It serves individual or institutional customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

