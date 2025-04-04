JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 359,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the previous session’s volume of 68,984 shares.The stock last traded at $51.64 and had previously closed at $54.40.
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 6.3 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05.
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1127 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF
JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.