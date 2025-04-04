JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 359,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the previous session’s volume of 68,984 shares.The stock last traded at $51.64 and had previously closed at $54.40.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1127 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,103,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,752,000 after buying an additional 484,636 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

