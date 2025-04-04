JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.82, with a volume of 1921880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

