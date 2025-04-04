JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18,688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,026,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,789 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $20,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 315,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,095.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 58,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period.

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.89. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

