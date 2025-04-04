JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Releases Earnings Results

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan American had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

JPMorgan American Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan American stock opened at GBX 901.22 ($11.81) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,074.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,079.96. JPMorgan American has a 1-year low of GBX 899.53 ($11.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.70). The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

About JPMorgan American

(Get Free Report)

A local knows the best routeJPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.