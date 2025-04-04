Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,072 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.