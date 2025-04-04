John K. Tien, Jr. Buys 215 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director John K. Tien, Jr. acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,063.50. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $114.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2,583.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.