John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE:HPS opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $17.25.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
