John C. Inglis Buys 635 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) Director John C. Inglis acquired 635 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,866.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,617.82. This represents a 96.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.76.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

