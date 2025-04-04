JB Capital Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Dana makes up approximately 4.1% of JB Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JB Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.26% of Dana worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dana by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 687,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of DAN stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.42. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

