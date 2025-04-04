James F. Oliviero III Sells 15,090 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,113.16. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock remained flat at $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,292. The stock has a market cap of $197.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

