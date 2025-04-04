iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 212186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

