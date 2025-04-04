iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.48 and last traded at $177.79, with a volume of 294542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

