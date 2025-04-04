iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $121.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

