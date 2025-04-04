iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 405.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

