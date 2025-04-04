iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

IWF opened at $346.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

