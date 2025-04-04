iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 710,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the previous session’s volume of 121,100 shares.The stock last traded at $105.99 and had previously closed at $110.72.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

