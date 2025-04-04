iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,261,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

