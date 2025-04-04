iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 17685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
