iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.68, with a volume of 17685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,220.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 292,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 85,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

