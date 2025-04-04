iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 3776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 658.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

