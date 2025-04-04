iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 231759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $632.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 28,257.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133,376 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 102,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

