iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 101,004 shares.The stock last traded at $25.47 and had previously closed at $27.02.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $671.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.