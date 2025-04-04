iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,143,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 7.0 %

IJR stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.56 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

