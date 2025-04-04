iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $10,509,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,003,000. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

IVV stock opened at $540.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $587.59 and its 200 day moving average is $589.43. The stock has a market cap of $556.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

