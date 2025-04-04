Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $234,937.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,802.80. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $194,937.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,632.24. The trade was a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.