Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/3/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/31/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $291,024.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,706.85. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 38,843 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $1,229,380.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,616.95. This represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,762,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $20,801,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

