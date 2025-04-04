Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Orion Investment Co

Orion Investment Co trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of Orion Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orion Investment Co owned about 0.14% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

IONS stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 100.05%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $39,046.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,525.75. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $234,937.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,802.80. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,956 shares of company stock worth $3,608,439 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

