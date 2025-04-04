IO Biotech’s (IOBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised IO Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
