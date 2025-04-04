Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

