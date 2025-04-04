Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

