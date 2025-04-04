Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
