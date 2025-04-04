Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.58. 26,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 236,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.