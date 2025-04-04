Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.58. 26,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 236,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0826 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
