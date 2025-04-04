Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $40.49. Approximately 62,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $384.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

